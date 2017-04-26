Lea Michele Slams ‘DWTS’ For Heather Morris’ Elimination: ‘She Should Have Won’

REX/Shutterstock

Lea Michele proved she’s Heather Morris’ No. 1 fan when she revealed that she thinks her former ‘Glee’ co-star was totally robbed of a ‘Dancing with the Stars’ victory when she was eliminated from the competition on April 24!

Viewers were outraged when Heather Morris, 30, was booted off Dancing with the Stars on April 24 after giving a completely showstopping performance that earned season 24’s first perfect score. None more so than her buddy Lea Michele, 30, who totally tore into the show the next night on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

“Honestly, first of all that was ridiculous, cause the reality is Heather already won Dancing with the Stars,” Lea told host Andy Cohen of her former co-star’s elimination. “I don’t know if you watched Glee, but she’s like the best dancer in the entire world, so she certainly should have won and we were all really sad. But I think she’s incredible. She’s a mom of two, she’s gorgeous and she’s in her element, back dancing. So I think it was an incredible thing, win or lose.”

Aww! That is so sweet! We totally agree and wish Heather had continued to compete. We know fans will definitely miss her and her partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy, as their elimination is already being called one of the most shocking in the show’s history. After all, Heather was a front runner from the start. As Lea pointed out, the actress is a phenomenal dancer and has an impressive background in the art.

But, as Lea said, her buddy has a totally fulfilling and amazing life and will continue on just fine after the competition — win or lose. Though we’re sure she appreciates Lea’s comments about the whole crazy ordeal!

