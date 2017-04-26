Kourtney Kardashian’s Underboob Keeps Popping Out Of Her Bikini: Will You Try The Trend?

Courtesy of Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian’s underboob made multiple appearances while the hot mama vacationed in Mexico, where she deliberately flaunted the bottom of her breasts in multiple bikinis — would you try this new swimwear trend or is it way too risky? VOTE.

There’s no denying the fact that the stylish Kardashian women are constantly setting trends with their statement looks, even if their interesting outfit choices raise some eyebrows the first time they sport the styles. While in Mexico on an Instagram-worthy girls trip for her 38th birthday, hot mama Kourtney Kardashian left little to the imagination in a slew of barely there get-ups, from thong bikinis to thigh-grazing minis — but it was her deliberate underboob that really had us doing a double take. As if her itty bitty bikinis weren’t tiny enough, Kourt continuously wore her tops so tight that they revealed more than half her chest, serving up a series dose of underboob in the process!

If you’ve got it, flaunt it seemed to be the style theme of this sexy trip, where Kourt, Kim Kardashian, and their famous friends all suited up in thong bikinis and little minis — but Kourt totally owned the underboob trend.

Forget about cleavage, it’s all about underboob right now. We’re used to seeing celebs occasionally flaunt the bottom of their chests on the red carpet, it isn’t every day we see the trend with swimwear — but would you try it out? Honestly, we would be fearful of losing our tops all together and are amazed at the way Kourt managed to keep hers in place, especially when she splashed around the ocean.

What do you think? Is this a daring new trend Kourt is totally responsible for or is the look way too impractical to try in real life? Check it out above and VOTE and let us know.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.