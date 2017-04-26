Courtesy of Instagram

Sun’s out, buns out! Taking after her bootylicious sisters, Kourtney Kardashian flaunted her PERFECT derriere in a thong bikini while relaxing pool-side in paradise! Check out the amazing view — and we’re not just talking about the oceanic horizon!

Watch out, KILLER KURVES ahead! The Kardashian family has always been famous for their killer butts, but you could argue all day long over which sister has the best one. It seems Kourtney Kardashian, 38, just took the lead after posting THIS amazing belfie (a butt selfie) on Instagram on April 26. Our eyes just don’t know where to focus! The reality star’s thong bikini is stunningly sexy, and that view just makes us want to quit our jobs and run off to paradise.

When Kourtney first broke up with Scott Disick, fans couldn’t stop buzzing about her #RevengeBody — a concept that younger sister Khloe Kardashian recently turned into her own TV series. Whether or not the mother-of-three is still seeking revenge on her ex-boyfriend, her body has remained in tip-top shape over the past year! For Kourtney’s 38th birthday, she stripped completely naked just to show the world that she’s not over the hill yet. “Age is only a number in her eyes,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s not ashamed of getting older!”

And why should she be? Kourtney lives an amazing life with massive mansions, adorable children, and a sizzling sex life. We’re still not totally convinced that she and Scott will never get back together, but in the meantime, she’s been hanging out with old flame Younes Bendjima. The pair reunited around the brunette bombshell’s birthday, and the model wined and dined her at LA’s celebrity hotspot Chateau Marmont. Hopefully Kourtney and Younes ordered dessert (chocolate syrup and whipped cream?) and took it to-go!

HollywoodLifers, how amazing does Kourtney’s butt look in that thong bikini?

