Just another day at FOX News. After making a crude and ‘vile’ joke about the way Ivanka Trump holds her microphone on-air, critic Jesse Watters is being slammed for sexualizing the First Daughter in such an unprofessional manner. Watch below!

How many strikes are against FOX News? First there was Roger Ailes, then Bill O’Reilly, and now Jesse Watters, 38. This time the network is coming under fire for a perverted joke Jesse made on The Five segment on April 25. While covering Ivanka Trump‘s, 35, speech at a women in economics summit in Berlin, the critic quipped that he “really” likes “the way she is speaking in to that microphone,” — which sounds like a sexual reference. Fans simply could not believe their ears as many flocked to Twitter to slam Jesse as “vile creeper of women.”

Making matters worse, Jesse REFUSED to apologize for what he said. He insists that he was referring to the First Daughter’s “smooth jazz” voice as opposed to the way she physically held the microphone. Either way, his comment reflect poorly on FOX News and the people (especially the men) who work there. Another bizarre fact to consider is that Jesse and Donald Trump have worked together many times before, namely on The O’Reilly Factor. How do think Trump feels about Jesse sexualizing his daughter? Does he consider it harmless “locker room banter?”

Even if we were to dismiss Jesse’s shocking comment, Ivanka’s Germany summit still didn’t go so well. The mother-of-three was actually booed on stage by the audience for supporting her father’s perspective on women. Ivanka claimed that Trump has a commitment to empowering women in the workplace, but the crowd wasn’t buying it at all. Despite the backlash, Ivanka gracefully handled the conference with German chancellor Angela Merkel like a professional and didn’t even flinch!

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think about Jesse’s microphone comment?

