Ivanka Trump Dazzles In $740 Mismatched Earrings & White Dress In Berlin

REX/Shutterstock

Ivanka Trump wowed in a white dress and an interesting pair of statement Marni earrings as she rounded out her bustling solo visit to Berlin with an appearance at a gala dinner for Deutsche Bank — but did you love her look?

Ivanka Trump, 35, continued her stellar style roll in Berlin, which marked her first international trip as an adviser to her father, President Donald Trump, when she showed off her third look in one day, swapping her earlier outfits for a white A-line midi dress and a pair of statement green earrings for a gala dinner at Deutsche Bank.

From the 3/4-sleeves to the knee-length hem and black, pointy pumps, her look was conservative and chic — but it was her accessories that infused an edgy, trendy vibe into her outfit. At first glance, it might’ve seemed like the first daughter rushed out of the house in two totally different pairs of earrings, but the mismatched look was actually deliberate! With her hair back, the focus was on her statement Marni Mismatched Earrings, which currently retail for $740.

Ivanka sat next to German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the gala event, who also opted for a white blazer for the occasion — talk about color-coordinating! From a metallic midi skirt to a floral, belted dress, Ivanka showed off a slew of stylish looks in Berlin — but it was her neutral frock that totally stole the show.

While her white dress was appropriate and she seemed perfectly put together, what did you think of Ivanka’s latest look? Did you like the way she added the bold earrings to her outfit or did you think the mismatched earrings seemed a bit distracting? Check out her look above and let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.