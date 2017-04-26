Chelsea Handler One-Ups The Kardashians With Sexy Thong Bikini Selfie — See Pic

Courtesy of Instagram

Not everyone can pull off a thong bikini like the Kardashian sisters, but Chelsea Handler is taking a whack at it! As Kim and Kourtney flaunted their butts in Mexico, the comedienne took to Snapchat to share her own cheeky pic. Check it out!

Chelsea Handler, 42, loves to mock the Kardashian family, so it’s only fitting that she shared a selfie in a thong bikini on the same day Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, 38, were rocking the same look on a Mexican vacation. The 42-year-old flashed her backside to a full-length mirror in her home on April 24, putting her butt on full display as she snapped a photo, simply captioned, “Morning!!”

As for Kim and Kourt, well, their sexy pics were actually captured by paparazzi. The ladies have been living it up in paradise all week long with a huge group of friends to celebrate Kourtney’s birthday, and they’ve been photographed countless times, prancing around the beach in various bikinis. It’s certainly been a wild vacay for the sisters — Kim even revealed on Instagram that there was puke, ‘special brownies, twerking and a whole lot of nakedness involved!

The fun won’t last for much longer, though — after all, Kim is due to attend the Met Ball on May 2, so she’ll have to be in New York next week. Actually, just before the Mexico trip, the 36-year-old revealed she was suffering from a bout of the flu, but was actually happy about it because it helped her lose six pounds just in time for the big event. She does sure look great in that bikini!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Chelsea’s bikini pic? Do you think she can pull off the look like Kim and Kourt?

