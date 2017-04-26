Carmelo Anthony Trying To Get La La Back? His Bold Move After Lovechild Accusations

Courtesy of Instagram

Carmelo Anthony’s got moves on and off the court! The NBA star reportedly pulled a daring social media move on his estranged wife, La La on April 26! Melo’s bold move comes just one week after both, he and La La were spotted without their wedding rings! You’ve got to see this!

Carmelo Anthony, 32, just slid onto La La‘s, 37, Instagram and hit the like button on a sexy photo of hers, according to, Entertainment For Breakfast, April 26. The site claimed to have evidence of Melo’s “like” on the photo above. So, what gives?! Was his alleged move a strategic way to let La La know that he wants her back?

While we love Melo, he may need to do a little more than alleged Instagram flirting to get his girl back. Shortly after the news of their split broke, it was reported that Melo has an alleged lovechild on the way. Chicago-based educator, Mia Angel Burks allegedly got pregnant with the NBA star’s child six and a half months ago.

Both La La and Carmelo have remained radio silent about their split, which became public on April 17. The Knicks sadly didn’t make the NBA Playoffs, so we’ve haven’t seen him out and about as often. However, Melo stepped out in New York City without his wedding ring on April 18.

Interestingly enough, he ditched his ring only hours after La La was seen without hers in New York City. Was that ironic timing or what? And, the Knicks forward was all smiles while his bare ring finger was on display.

So far, neither Melo nor La La have filed for divorce, according to reports. The pair have one son together, Kiyan Anthony, 10. For now, the couple are reportedly separated. And, there were a slew of reasons for their shocking split. The first, being Carmelo’s trade rumors. “The last few months, all of the rumors that he was being traded [by the Knicks] didn’t help their marriage,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “Being traded ruffles feathers because Carmelo only wants to go to a select amount of teams, which limits where he could end up.” Ugh.

We also learned that Melo and La La disputed continuously leading up to their split. “Their relationship became strained to the point where they argued more than they got along.” So sad.

However, there still may be hope! “Carmelo and La La are trying to separate before they do anything more drastic,” the source said. “But, they are actively trying to see if absence makes the heart grow fonder or if they should move on and actually get divorced. This is the first step to divorce or reconciliation. Both options are possible.” Hopefully they can work things out!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Carmelo and La La will get back together?

