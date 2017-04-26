Brad Pitt ‘Finding Peace’ With Art After Angelina Jolie — Enjoying Water Colors & More

REX/Shutterstock

Brad Pitt has found a way to get totally zen while going through his divorce and custody battle with Angelina Jolie. HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY that Brad is enjoying creating and painting at Owl Studios in Los Angeles and the work he’s doing is amazing!

“Brad [Pitt] is actually a really great sculptor and artist,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He has been learning a lot from his friend, accomplished artist Thomas Houseago at the Owl Studios in LA, where they both create, and where Brad has been experimenting with many different art mediums.”

“Brad has been finding peace while having success with water colors and oil painting, as well as sculpting,” the source said. “Brad has been focusing on organic subjects, the human form, skulls, stuff like that. Cool objects that look really pleasing to the eye. Considering Brad is still an amateur artist, his art looks great. He really is talented.”

It is so great to hear that the 53-year-old Allied actor is getting totally zen through art as he goes through his divorce and custody battle with estranged wife Angelina Jolie, 41. Even though the Tomb Raider actress and Brad have been getting much better about the way they are handling the whole ordeal — releasing a statement that they want to act as a “united front” through it all — it is still good that he has an outlet to help him relax. He’s reportedly been having fun hanging out in the LA arts district too!

Brad has recently been enjoying more time with his and Angie’s six children — Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, and eight-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne — all while rumors have been swirling that his ex might already be looking to get married again! Because she and Brad have only been separated since she filed for divorce in September 2016, the reports she may be getting hitched might be stressing out poor Brad. Lucky for him he has his art!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Brad using art as a way to “find peace”? Do you think it’s really helping him during his divorce and custody battle with Angie? Give us all your thoughts below!