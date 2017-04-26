Courtesy of Instagram

And that’s why they call her the queen! Beyonce posted a ton of fun and glamorous party pics on April 26 and her growing belly is front and center! Plus, we get to see Jay Z doing shots and it’s amazing. See for yourself, right here.

The Beyhive is buzzing on April 26 after Beyonce, 35, posted several intimate photos from a fun night out with Jay Z, 47, on April 26. The soon-to-be mother of twins looked absolutely stunning in a body-hugging red gown that really showed off her growing baby bump. The low-cut dress flaunts tons of cleavage and the long flowy sleeves were sophisticated and elegant. She paired it with some pretty high platform sandals which is daring for someone sooo pregnant, and a tasseled black purse.

Her beauty was on-fleek as well. She wore mile-long blonde braids decorated with wooden beads, and her subtle smokey eye and royal red lip really finished off the look perfectly.

The slideshow of pics show Bey and her hubby out with friends like DJ Khaled at a fancy dinner. While Bey enjoyed a tall glass of water, Jay threw back shots with some of the other guys at the dinner. The three superstars could be celebrating the success of their amazing collaboration “Shining.” Click through all the pics!

