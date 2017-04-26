Bella Thorne Snapchats Her 1st Bikini Wax & It Looks Beyond Painful — Awkward Video

TMI! Bella Thorne is known for over-sharing, but this just took things to a WHOLE new level. The actress documented herself getting her first bikini wax on April 25…and it looks BEYOND painful!

Bella Thorne, 19, found out what a bikini wax feels like on April 25, and she wanted to make sure her fans knew it, too. So, of course, she Snapchatted the entire thing! The 19-year-old started out her Story by videotaping her face as she yelped in pain, then handed the camera over to a friend who continued documenting the process.

Although the videographer made sure to blur out any (ahem) inappropriate areas on the video, there was little left to the imagination as we saw exactly what went down throughout the process. Bella definitely did not seem to be on-board with the wax, either — she spent the entire time screaming and freaking out! Oh, and at the end, she even sits up and examines the area…just in case, right? Considering Bella has been public about the fact that she doesn’t shave her legs or armpits, it’s totally not surprising that she’s also open about the hair on the rest of her body…

This is obviously not the first time that the Famous In Love star has taken things a bit too far on social media. Just one day earlier, she uploaded a video of herself making out with one of her girlfriends — it even looked like there was a little tongue, too! Bella is currently single for the first time in a long time, so we love that she’s out there enjoying herself with her gal pals.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Bella documenting her bikini wax? Do you think she overshares too much?