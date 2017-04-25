OKC Thunder Vs. Houston Rockets Live Stream — Watch Game 5 Of The NBA Playoffs

REX/Shutterstock

This is it. James Harden and the Houston Rockets will attempt to end their opening round NBA playoff series with the Oklahoma City Thunder at home during a critical game 5 on Apr. 25th at 8pm EST. Catch every big hoop in this game live from the Toyota Center, online here!

The Oklahoma City Thunder are down three games to one as they head back to Texas for a potential final basketball game of the year against a tough Houston Rockets squad. Led by triple-double machine Russell Westbrook, 28, the Thunder will be fighting for their playoff lives as they face elimination on the road. James Harden, 27, has been arguing all year that he deserves the MVP honors and if he can put the dagger in the Thunder then he may earn the award during this exciting game 5 with everything on the line.

During their last meeting, on Apr. 23rd in Oklahoma City, the Thunder dropped a heartbreaking loss to the Rockets 113-109. In that game 4, Russell had great numbers, putting up 35, 14 and 14 but his teammates could not give enough support to prevent the L.

James has been performing well all post season making his case for the MVP award. He is averaging 33 points per game, up from his career average of 22 and is the clear leader on his Rockets team. Waiting in the next round for one of these teams will be either the San Antonio Spurs or the Memphis Grizzlies.

