‘The Voice’ Recap: [SPOILER] Eliminated After Losing Intense Instant Save

Courtesy of NBC

The two artists who received the lowest amount of viewer votes performed for the Instant Save on the April 25 episode of ‘The Voice,’ but only one can move onto next week. Catch up on who was eliminated and what else went down here!

The results show begins with Carson Daly revealing Brennley Brown (Team Gwen Stefani), Jesse Larson (Team Adam Levine) and Lauren Duski (Team Blake Shelton) are all safe and moving on. Then, Adam performs an emotional rendition of “Hey Jude” with his team, which he specially dedicates to the late Christina Grimmie, whose family is in the audience.

Carson announces that Alicia Keys’ contestant, Vanessa Ferguson and Blake’s artist, Aliyah Moulden, are also in the top 11. After an energetic performance from G-Eazy, it’s time for more results, with Lilli Passero (Team Adam) and Chris Blue (Team Alicia) announced safe.

Next, Blake’s team gives a fun performance of “Crippled Inside” by John Lennon, but the fun doesn’t last long — it’s time to find out the bottom two artists, who will be singing for the Instant Save. Hunter Plake (Team Gwen), TSoul (Team Blake) and Stephanie Rice (Team Alicia) are safe, meaning Adam’s artist Mark Isaiah and Team Gwen’s Troy Ramey are up for elimination.

Troy is up first with a rendition of “Drift Away” by Uncle Kracker. “You’re so easy with the way you sing,” Gwen gushes, pitching for her artist. “It’s so natural and intuitive. That was actually one of my favorite performances you’ve ever done.” For Mark’s performance, he sings Bruno Mars’ “When I Was Your Man,” a song choice that Adam says is a testament to why Mark should be doing music. “It would really be a shame to see you go before everyone knows your full potential,” he raves.

The vote is in America’s hands, though, as viewers take to Twitter to decide who they want to move on. Mark wins the Twitter vote and sticks around in the competition, while Troy is sadly sent home. The Top 11 will take the stage live once again on May 2!

