Selena Gomez Chops Off All Of Her Hair & Debuts Super Short New Bob

Selena Gomez just debuted a brand new hairstyle & we are in shock — she chopped off all of her hair! While Sels recently got a haircut, this time she went even shorter & we love it. What do you guys think of her new look, do you love it as much as we do?

When it comes to hairstyles, Selena Gomez, 24, is constantly surprising us. She’s not shy when it comes to trying out new looks and hair trends, but we have to admit we were totally shocked when she debuted a bob haircut and it’s super short. She showed off the new do when she posted two side-by-side photos of her new haircut fresh out of the shower. What do you guys think of her new haircut — do you love it?

In the past few months, Selena has been trying out different hairstyles and when she first cut her hair from extra long to a medium length lob, we were totally shocked. So, seeing this extremely short bob cut made us do a double take. We have to say — doesn’t this haircut look a lot like Kylie Jenner’s short wig which she styled in a wet hair look back in the beginning of April.

Sels looks amazing in the photos which she took fresh out of the shower. She’s posing in just a bath robe which is hanging off her shoulders and her hair is wet and tousled from the shower. She even showed a side profile pic so that you can clearly see how major this cut is and how short it actually is. It’s a good few inches above her shoulders — whoah!

We love Selena’s new haircut and we can’t wait to see how she styles it! What do you guys think of her bob — do you like it?

