Scott Baio Didn’t Know Erin Moran Had Cancer: He Apologizes For Drug Comments

Scott Baio is backtracking after insinuating that Erin Moran, died from drug related issues. The actor says he had no idea his former co-star was battling stage 4 cancer, and if he did, he never would have said what he did.

It was revealed on April 24 that Erin Moran likely died from complications of stage 4 cancer, so Scott Baio got major flack for insinuating it was drugs that caused he death. However, he’s now devastated over the comments he made, and tells TMZ he was completely unaware of the cancer diagnosis. If he had known, he assures the site he would have “kept his mouth shut,” especially since his wife, Renee, has battled cancer several times.

The actor made a similar apology on his Facebook page April 24, explaining that when he did the interview about Erin’s troubled past and drug use, her actual cause of death had not been released yet. “Please stop assuming the worst in me,” he wrote. “I’m a compassionate person. I’m very heartbroken over her passing, especially since it was cancer.”

Scott says he was ONLY asked about “Erin’s troubled past due to drug & alcohol abuse” during the radio interview on the morning on April 24, during which he said, “I’m okay, a little shocked, but not completely shocked that this happened. My thing is, I feel bad because her whole life, she was troubled. She could never find what made her happy and content. For me, you do drugs or drink, you’re gonna die.”

Erin and Scott starred together on Happy Days and Joanie Loves Chachi. However, the actress struggled to land roles after those glory days, and was reportedly “broke and homeless” in the days leading up to her tragic death. Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones during this difficult time.

