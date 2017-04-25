‘RHOBH’ Reunion Part 3 Recap: Lisa Rinna Slams Kim Richards As A ‘Sick Woman’

Courtesy of Bravo

Oh boy. #BunnyGate escalated on Part 3 of the ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ reunion special on April 25, when Lisa Rinna returned to the stage ready to fight Kim Richards. Not only did Lisa call Kim a ‘sick woman,’ but she also said Kim ‘wants to be on a show’ and she’s her ‘meal ticket.’

Confused? Let us explain. At the end of last week’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion special (Part 2), Lisa Rinna walked off stage after Kim Richards returned a stuffed bunny Lisa had previously gifted her. It humiliated Lisa so much that she got up and left. However, after collecting herself backstage and getting a pep talk from Eileen, she returned with guns blazing! Seriously — the insults started flying so fast, we could hardly keep up.

“I think your’e a really sick woman, I do,” Rinna told Kim. “I’m sorry, I am sorry. I think you’re a sick woman. To do something like that is sick.”

Kim then shot back, “Well I’m sorry you feel that way ’cause I feel the same way about you. I actually believed that maybe you were actually turning over a new leaf. She’s not well.”

And then, Lisa accused Kim of using her to be on TV! “You know what Kim, you just want to be on a show and I’m your meal ticket. I’m it, baby. I’m sorry — I’m your meal ticket,” she said. Obviously that’s a bold claim, considering Kim was on the show BEFORE Lisa was. Kim may not always be a regular Housewife, but she’s been on the show every season since it debuted in 2010.

“I didn’t even want to be here today,” Kim told Lisa Rinna. “I’ve been yours for the last few years. You talk-talk-talk about me, and I’m not even on the show.” But maybe that’ll now stop because Lisa told Kim, “I’m not going to be talk talk talking about you ever again.”

During the final hour of the reunion special, Lisa Vanderpump also got emotional while talking about her fight to save dogs, and how her son, Max, finally got in contact with his birth mother. Plus, Dorit finally explained where she and her dinner party disappeared to the night Rinna thought they were doing coke — she was just getting her makeup “touched up.”

And at the end of the night, all the ladies toasted to another season ending — with glasses of smoothies (no Xanax incuded).

HollywoodLifers, what did YOU think of Part 3 of the RHOBH reunion special? Did the season end how you wanted it to? Tell us below!

