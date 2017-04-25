Normani Kordei’s ‘DWTS’ Blog: You Really Never Know What — Or Who — America Likes

Image Courtesy of ABC

For this week, I had to mentally prepare. This is the first chance we had to do lifts. It was really tough — me trusting in him fully, trusting in myself and actually being active because I think that a lot of people assume, including myself, when you do lifts, it’s all the guy. But the girl has a lot of responsibility to help the movement.

I hit Val in the nose right before we did the team dance. I knew one of the girls were going home because we were in jeopardy so my nerves were really bad. So I was just screwing up, but I pulled it together for the actual dance. I love the girls; it’s such a bittersweet thing because we genuinely have amazing people as part of this season — in front of and behind the scenes. It’s one thing to get a perfect score, and another to freakin’ be eliminated. It’s just so crazy and tonight was a representation that nobody’s safe, and everything’s unpredictable. It was so terrible.

I think that everyone is competition, because you never really know what America likes or what somebody may say their package that may connect with somebody in order to vote. I think at the end of the day we’re all in competition, but I think I’m in competition with myself. I have to believe in myself and not allow my nerves to get the best of me because sometimes that could be the difference between you staying and going home. Val has to continue to kick my butt in rehearsals and push me and challenge me and give me tough choreography. I think we’re doing our thing!

Next week we have movie night and the face off — we have to learn three different styles of dance. Fortunately, I’ve learned the Cha Cha and Rumba already. I really don’t like the Rumba if I’m being completely honest, it’s a really tough dance. So the Jive will be something completely new for me & I’m excited!

— Normani Kordei

