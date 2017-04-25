Kim & Kourtney Kardashian Parade Around In Thong Bikinis: Would You Wear One?

Courtesy of KimKardashianWest.com/Snapchat

The dress code for Kourtney Kardashian’s birthday getaway in Mexico seems to be inspired by Sisqo’s timeless classic, the ‘Thong Song’ — and it raises the question about the very skimpy, booty-bearing bikini that both Kourt and her sis, Kim Kardashian, can’t get enough of — but would you wear a revealing thong bikini?

Suns out, buns out! Well, at least for Kim and Kourtney Kardashian. The hot mamas look better than ever and they aren’t shy about showing it off, as they lived it up in itty bitty thong bikinis to celebrate Kourtney’s 38th birthday. In fact, their sexy swimwear makes the Brazilian-cut bikini bottoms of yesteryear actually look modest in comparison to their bootiful suits.

10 Celebs Who Proved The One-Piece Bathing Suit Is Sexier Than A Bikini — PICS

Kourt sported a black thong bikini as she did cartwheels by the pool, putting her figure on full display — and Kim also showed off her famous derrière in a black thong bikini bottom, (and you can see her backside in all its rotund glory right here). She was relatively covered up on top, where she wore a grey cutoff, lace-up Dolce & Gabbana tee tied up to reveal her toned tummy. Whenever the Kardashian/Jenner gals wear a new outfit it often becomes a new trend — and we’re sure the same will happen with their sexy swimwear choice.

From the one-piece swimsuit to seriously high-waisted bikini bottoms, there are so many new swimwear trends you’re bound to see when you hit the beach — and that also includes the thong bikini, which is definitely the most daring of all the skimpy silhouettes. Sure, we’ve seen them on a slew of celebs and models, but we’re not sure we’re ready to suit up in the style — but what about you? Are you all about the cheeky look or do you prefer leaving a little more to the imagination?

Check out how the gals sported the sexy silhouette above and VOTE and let us know if you’re brave enough to bare your booty in a thong bikini.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.