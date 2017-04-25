Kourtney Kardashian Reveals ‘Penis’ Makes Her Happy — See Shocking Tweet

REX/Shutterstock

Whoa! Kourtney Kardashian is celebrating her 38th birthday with the craziest girls trip to Mexico we’ve ever seen — and she’s keeping things going by revealing just how happy ‘penis’ makes her!

It’s her party, and she can talk about penises if she wants to! Kourtney Kardashian, 38, has been going absolutely wild on her big birthday trip to Mexico, posting crazy pics of all the fun she’s having with little sis Kim Kardashian, 36, and all of her besties. But one of the wildest things she’s shared on the trip wasn’t a racy pic, but a racy tweet!

“You can’t say happiness without saying penis. #birthdayvibes,” the mother of three tweeted on April 25. Holy cow, Kourt! Do you kiss your kids with that mouth? The oldest Kardashian sibling was definitely having a blast and probably making reference to some of the hilariously risque things she’s been doing with Larsa Pippen, Jen Atkins, Hrush Achemyan, Joyce Bonelli and Kim on their getaway.

You can't say happiness without saying penis. #birthdayvibes — Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) April 25, 2017

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been enjoying a trip filled with “special” brownies, sex toys, naked cartwheels, and so much excitement she actually threw up in her bed four times, according to Kim’s Twitter account.

Kourt is definitely proving she can do anything on her birthday trip that she wants to, no matter how old she is. On her actual birthday on April 18th, the star showed her fans that age is only a number when she shared a totally nude pic of herself shooting out of a body of water. Kourtney is definitely quite the hottie and after all she’s accomplished in her 38 years on earth she deserves to have the most perfect birthday celebration ever! Happy Birthday, Kourtney!

