Kourtney Kardashian Gets Crazy Dancing To Justin Bieber’s ‘Despacito’ In Mexico

Ow! Ow! Kourtney Kardashian has been going absolutely wild in Mexico during her birthday trip and the latest crazy antic she’s gotten up to is working it to Justin Bieber’s ‘Despacito’! Watch her gyrate insanely to the hit.

Kourtney Kardashian, 38, has been linked to Justin Bieber, 23, on multiple occasions, but on April 25 she made the connection herself by sharing a video on Snapchat of her dancing to the pop star’s hit “Despacito” while on an amazing Mexican getaway for her birthday.

The oldest Kardashian sibling moved her hips in rhythm to the young singer’s sexy lyrics and sultry voice while wearing a gorgeous white crop top and matching crochet skirt. Totally gorgeous Kourt! We can’t believe she and her friends picked a Justin song to get down to, seeing as she knows fans will read into the selection.

The mother of three is pulling some really wild stunts while on vacation with her sister Kim Kardashian, and her besties Larsa Pippen, Jen Atkins, Hrush Achemyan, Joyce Bonelli. According to Kim’s Twitter account, the girls only trip has included “special brownies,” sex toys, naked cartwheels, and an instance where Kourtney threw up in her bed four times. Wow.

Kourtney also showed off just how fun and playful she’s feeling on her trip by tweeting, “You can’t say happiness without saying penis. #birthdayvibes,” on April 25. Obviously the girls are really letting their hair down while celebrating!

