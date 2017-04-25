Click to Skip Ad
Kourtney Kardashian’s Wild 38th Bday Trip: She Threw Up 4x’s & More Crazy Details

Tue, April 25, 2017 11:05am EDT by Lauren Cox 1 Comment
Image Courtesy of Instagram
13 Photos

Now THAT’s how you celebrate a birthday! Kourtney Kardashian will only turn 38 once, and she’s doing it big according to her sister, Kim, who shared all the crazy antics Kourt and her friends have been getting into on their trip!

Birthday girl Kourtney Kardashian, now 38 years old, is having the time of her life on one epic celebratory trip. Not only is her little sister, Kim Kardashian, 36, with her, but so are all of her closest BFF’s — and Kim had no problem putting their crazy antics on blast! In fact, Kim took to her Twitter account on Monday, April 24, to reveal that Kourtney’s birthday trip was filled with “special” brownies, nipple clamps and so much more.

In the tweets, Kim calls out her and Kourtney’s friends — Larsa Pippen, Jen Atkins, Hrush Achemyan, Joyce Bonelli and more — by name while sharing what they were up to. Here’s a handful of grabs from Kim’s scandalous tweets, courtesy of her Twitter account:

Kim Kardashian Tweets About Kourtney Birthday

As if the tweets weren’t revealing enough, Kim also shared some hilarious pictures and video. One very blurry picture appears to show a group of women sitting on the beach with a giant blow up penis (no, really), while a video shows their friend, Sarah Howard, doing what can only be described as a full body twerk in a restaurant. Okay Kourtney, be honest — was this a birthday trip or a bachelorette party?!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about Kourtney’s wild birthday trip? Comment below, let us know!

