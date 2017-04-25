Kim Kardashian & Kylie Jenner’s KKW X KYLIE Lip Kit Is Here: Your First Look

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/ Marcelo Cantu

The moment we’ve all been waiting for is finally here! Kim Kardashian & Kylie Jenner’s Lip Kit Collab, KKW X KYLIE, has officially launched & it’s amazing. The limited edition 4-piece lip kit is definitely going to sell out fast & you can get your first look, right here!

Ever since Kylie Jenner, 19, launched her cosmetics line, the entire world has been freaking out over her launches. Her latest launch is with her older sis Kim Kardashian, 36, and we are freaking out because the 4-piece lip kit is everything. Since the KKW X KYLIE Lip Kit launches on April 25th at 3PM PST, it’s not going to last very long before it sells out, so we have everything you need to know, right here.

The KKW X KYLIE launch is a 4-piece collection featuring a brand new Lip Kit formula — Créme Liquid Lipstick, which is a moisturizing, hydrating, and lightweight formula featuring four nude shades and it’s only $45! The four shades include:

1. KIMBERLY: True Nude

2. KIM: Peachy Nude

3. KIKI: Pinky Nude

4. KIMMIE: Deep Nude

Only Nudes! #kkwXkylie A post shared by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on Apr 23, 2017 at 8:21pm PDT

This collection marks the second time Kylie collaborated with one of her older sisters. The last collection was with Khloe Kardashian, 32, for the KoKo Collection and that sold out in just 6 minutes! Kylie loves to work with her sisters, saying, “I love being able to collaborate with my sisters. The KKW X KYLIE 4 piece launches next Tuesday 4/25 at 3pm pst only on KylieCosmetics.com it was so fun creating something authentic and organic to @kimkardashian with this new Créme Liquid Lipstick formula hope you guys love it! @kyliecosmetics”

What do you guys think of Kim and Kylie’s new Lip Kit — are you excited to get it?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.