Kim Kardashian’s Vacation Braids: How To Get Her Pigtails For Your Next Trip

Just in time for summer, Kim Kardashian shared one of her favorite hairstyles with us & you can get her EXACT look! If you loved her french braid pigtails from her last Mexico trip, then you’re in luck because her hairstylist shared how you can get the look for your next vacation!

Kim Kardashian, 36, is always trying out different hairstyles, but one of our faves was when she went to Mexico last year and rocked french braided pigtails the entire time. It’s the perfect hairstyle if you’re on vacation because it keeps your hair out of your face, but also looks so chic. Kim shared how you can get her exact look and it’s super simple and amazing!

Kim’s vacation braids were fabulous and she loves them too as she posted a tutorial on her app, KKW, “I’m still feeling the vibes from this braided hairstyle Cesar Ramirez created for me while we were on vacation in Mexico. Follow his steps below to recreate my exact look.” To get the look here are the 6 steps to follow:

1. Part hair down the center with a pintail comb.

2. To create a natural wave in the hair, apply Mizani’s True Texture Curl Enhancing Lotion from mid-shaft to ends. This will add shine, define waves, and control frizz.

3. Once product is worked through hair, lightly dry hair with the Dyson Hair Dryer using the diffuser detachment. This step can also be done when hair is fresh out of the ocean! The salt water will add amazing texture.

4. Next, separate hair into 3 sections: one on the top of the head over the part and two on each side of the head. Start with the middle section of hair & divide it into 3 equal subsections. Starting at the hairline, begin an inverted french braid by crossing the two outside strands under the middle strand. Make sure to start with a small amount of hair and keep the braid tight to the scalp. Continue braiding the plait until you reach the back half of the head. Let the remaining hair hang loose.

5. Repeat the same steps for the other two sections of hair. When the plait reaches the back of the head, instead of letting it hang loose, begin braiding the hair into a loose braid, forming a pigtail. For an undone look, don’t secure the end of the braid with a hair tie.

6. Finally, take loose hair from the middle section and divide in half. Pull each half into one of the pigtails along with the braids.

What do you guys think — will you try Kim’s braids on your next vacation?

