Beyonce & Jay Z Dropping $120 Million On Gorgeous 30k Sq. Foot LA Mansion For Twins

REX/Shutterstock

Looks like Beyonce & Jay Z are in FULL nesting mode! After all, the duo have reportedly put down a $120 million bid for a breathtaking Bel Air home to help accommodate their growing fam! Boasting 4 pools, 8 bedrooms, & even bulletproof glass, this dream home is something you need to see to believe.

Only the best for Beyonce, 35, and her family! Before the arrival of her and Jay Z‘s, 47, twins, the singer and her hubby have decided to relocate their fam from New York to Los Angeles — and the home they’re reportedly after is just as unbelievable as you’d think. In fact, it’s SO amazing that Bey and Jay are willing to pay $120 million for it, according to Page Six. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE AMAZING LA HOME.

The superstar couple have actually already put down the whopping sum for the hilltop Bel Air mansion, according to the media outlet, and since their brood is about to expand by four, they’re reportedly looking for a lot more space AND a lot more privacy. Just to give you a taste, the mansion reportedly boasts four pools, eight bedrooms, and even has bulletproof windows! Bey and Jay are NOT messing around when it comes to the safety of their children!

The home is apparently located at 454 Cuesta Way in Bel Air’s private East Gate area and is being sold off-market for $135 million. Even better, it’s been completely remodeled from the ground up, and, in addition to all those pools and bedrooms, it has 11 bathrooms, a media room, space for a recording studio, a garage that can fit 15 cars, separate staff quarters, AND a big spa with a hot tub, sauna and steam room. Wow!

But one of the main attractions for the Hollywood couple is the fact that this home is so private. The sprawling mansion spreads across six separate structures encompassing more than 30,000 square feet — including more than 10,000 square feet of outdoor living space on a whopping two acres of land. A real estate source told Page Six, “The house is beyond words. No expense was spared in design or execution.”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you surprised Bey and Jay are dropping so much dough on a new home? When do you think their twins will arrive?

