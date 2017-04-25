‘DWTS’ [SPOILER] Devastated After Shocking Elimination: Voters Weren’t Behind Them?

Courtesy of ABC

The biggest shocker in YEARS happened on Apr. 24 when one of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ top couples was sent packing. We’ve got their devastated reaction right here, but be warned for a MAJOR spoiler ahead.

The unthinkable happened on Dancing with the Stars when the top scoring couple of Heather Morris and pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy, 27, was eliminated Apr. 24, despite getting a perfect score on their Rumba from the judges. The 30-year-old former Glee star was hands down the best celebrity hoofer and Maks is a fan favorite so what went wrong?

“I think everyone’s reaction, you could tell they are fine, they’ll be there next week and we probably lost a couple votes here and there and maybe others got votes because they were struggling,” the Ukrainian hunk tells HollywoodLife.com in a post-show interview. He thinks that they might have been cursed by being so good that people figured they’d be safe from elimination. “I feel that same shuffle is the way Sabrina Bryan got voted off, that was also not a deserving exit or the way Brandi and I got eliminated from the finale, that was kind of similar. This is so strange that it is kind of okay given the way the show is,” he adds.

“What was even more devastating for the couple was that it was Maks’ first night back after undergoing leg surgery following an injury he suffered during practice on Mar. 24. DWTS troupe member Alan Bertsen, 22, had been filling in on the floor with Heather each week while Maks coached them during rehearsals. “I just feel like bad because there was an opportunity for Maks and Heather to develop and to build every single week and that got cut short,” he says, referring to himself in the third person.

“It was a horrible development here and there and it was a scramble. I mean Alan did an amazing job, he definitely showed himself this season. I just feel bad it took so long for me to get back. I did the best to get back, but you know I am going to miss coming to work,” he adds.

Heather was sentimental that they were able to have one last dance, telling us “For our last time to be so great and to be together again was so great.” They scored a perfect 30 for their gorgeous Rumba — the first perfect score of the season — so at least they went out with a bang.

HollywoodLifers, why do you think Maks and Heather were eliminated? Do you think America just wasn’t behind her? Or did voters just assume she would be safe?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.