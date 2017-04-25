‘Famous In Love’: Charlie DePew on Jake Falling For ‘Wild’ Alexis & His ‘Battle’ With Rainer

‘Famous in Love’ just gets more complicated. On the second episode, we saw Jake get jealous (again) of Rainer and Paige getting closer, then his attention shifted to Alexis. So, where do Charlie DePew’s feelings lie? Here’s what he told HollywoodLife.com exclusively. Warner: spoilers ahead.

Let’s talk Jake and Paige.

Charlie DePew: Ever since he’s known Paige, he’s wanted to be with her. But she’s busy, she has a chaotic mind, so it’s hard to choose the right moment. It’s easy to be friends, not easy to be more than friends.

Does Paige change throughout the season, in Jake’s eyes?

CD: Yeah she definitely changes. He calls her out on it too later on, but she basically is starting to become a star and she’s trying to figure out where her loyalties lie when it comes to being famous, a professional, and a college student all at the same time.

But he’s also into Alexis.

Alexis is a wild child! She’s this bisexual, free spirit who has this edge to her. He has a strong, Type A personality, so to sexually be with somebody who’s not like that, he’s really into that. Of course, there’s also opportunity and he’s a little start struck when he meets her. He wants to be with somebody who’s a little crazy — I mean, Paige is a little crazy. I think he sees a little bit of the same thing.

But he’s still jealous of Rainer.

Oh its absolutely jealousy! Rainer hasn’t done anything wrong. I do think he overstepped a bit; part of the reason that Jake’s so upset is that Rainer never went to him, and said, ‘Hey do you have feelings for her?’ He kind of pursued without asking. I think there’s a lot brewing for season two. I think we’re gonna see a lot more of that craziness and their battle — I’m ready for the battle! I’ve got my helmet.

Why does this show work?

Everyone sees Hollywood in this facade that is movies and tv; nobody really sees what takes plane behind the camera, or the relationships between cast members, the relationships at home in these famous people’s homes. What does Brad Pitt do when he’s not having the best of times with Angelina Jolie? What happens in those times? It’s like what takes place behind the facade.

