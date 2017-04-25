Dale Earnhardt Jr. Retiring After 2017 NASCAR Season — Shocking Details

REX/Shutterstock

Say it ain’t so! After the 2017 NASCAR season, Dale Earnhardt Jr. will hang up his fire suit for good. The driving legend confirmed the news on April 25, and fans are devastated. Get the scoop!

Dale Earnhardt Jr., 42, will retire after the 2017 NASCAR season, Hendrick Motorsports team confirmed on April 25. The professional driver shared the shocking news with some members of his team today. And, he will address the public in a press conference later this afternoon [April 25].

See the sad reactions from his fans below.

@DaleJr Don't know the reasons behind decision 2 retire but disappointed as long time fan from Canada that I won't get 2 c u race in ur last year 😢 — Leigh Smith (@LeighSmith8819) April 25, 2017

@DaleJr hang in there. You are a great driver. I really hope you don't retire after this season. — R&C Mueller (@RyanCindy2) April 25, 2017

Never watched NASCAR a day in my life but I don't need to to know that Dale Earnhardt Jr. is great — The Sports Bagel (@thesports_bagel) April 25, 2017

@DaleJr YOU are the man… thinking of all you've meant to our sport, it has been a honor to watch the man that you've become. #RESPECT — Kyle Petty (@kylepetty) April 25, 2017

Jr. is the son of the late NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt, who died in 2001 after a fatal racing crash.

HollywoodLifers, tell us your favorite moment in Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s career!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.