Chris Soules: Was He Driving Drunk At Time Of Fatal Crash? — The Truth

SplashNews

Former ‘Bachelor’ Chris Soules was shockingly arrested for an alleged fatal hit-and-run, and the reason why the accident occurred remains a mystery. Was Chris drunk driving at the time of the car crash?

Chris Soules, 35, is still in custody after allegedly fleeing the scene of a deadly car crash in Buchanan County, Iowa. The Buchanan sheriff’s office has revealed that the former The Bachelor star was not charged with driving under the influence after the crash allegedly between Chris’s pickup truck and a tractor. Authorities have not released any other information about the incident at this time, save for that he was arrested on the charge of leaving the scene with a death.

This is so disturbing. Chris, who lives in Arlington, Iowa, allegedly slammed into the back of a John Deere tractor, sending both his pickup truck and the tractor into a ditch. The horrifying incident happened at approximately 8:20pm on April 24; Chris was arrested at 1:16am on April 25. The tractor driver was taken to the hospital by ambulance, and pronounced dead there.

Chris was the star of the 19th season of The Bachelor in 2015. He proposed to Whitney Bischoff, and they experienced a whirlwind relationship, but sadly broke up later that year. Chris owns a farm in Arlington, Iowa.

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked that Chris was arrested for allegedly leaving the scene of a deadly crash?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.