Chris Soules Looks Visibly Distraught During First Court Appearance For Fatal Car Crash

Chris Soules appeared in court on April 25 for the first time following the fatal car crash in which he allegedly killed another driver. The former ‘Bachelor’ star looked down right ghostly as he was charged with the crime of fleeing the scene of the incident.

Former Bachelor star Chris Soules, 35, looked totally shaken up when he appeared in court for the first time on April 25 after being arrested early in the morning for fleeing the scene of a horrific car crash.

In the video of Chris sitting in an Iowa courthouse you can see how the former reality TV star looks visibly distraught after being charged with the crime of leaving the scene of a fatal car wreck in which the other driver, Kenneth Mosher, 66, died. Chris was allegedly in possession of alcoholic beverages and containers at the time of the accident. CLICK HERE TO SEE CHRIS IN COURT.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, Chris left after rear-ending a tractor with his pick up truck near Aurora around 8 p.m. on April 24. Chris’ truck and Kenneth’s tractor went into a ditch, leading to Kenneth’s death. Following the accident, Chris’ truck was found at a house, which the Bachelor star refused to leave until the police came back with a search warrant.

“Mr. Soules would not come out of the home. It took hours to get a search warrant to retrieve Mr. Soules from inside of that house in order to continue the investigation. That took hours,” the Iowa state prosecutor said during Chris’ court appearance. “At no point did Mr. Soules come out of the house, or cooperate with law enforcement at any point in trying to get in contact with him regarding this individual and the [fatal] accident.”

Chris was released after posting a $10,000 bond for his bail. “Chris Soules was involved in an accident Monday evening (April 24) in a rural part of Iowa near his home,” read a statement released by Chris’ spokeperson. “He was devastated to learn that Kenneth Mosher, the other person in the accident, passed away. His thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Mosher’s family.”

