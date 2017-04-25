Caitlyn Jenner: I Believe O.J. Got Away With Two Savage Murders

REX/Shutterstock

Caitlyn Jenner confesses in her shocking new memoir that she thought O.J. Simpson was guilty of wife Nicole Brown’s murder. And she thinks she wasn’t the only person who thought that. She alleges that Robert Kardashian Sr. implied that he thought so, too! How did she know?

When a memoir is called The Secrets of My Life, you know it’s bound to contain major, incredible content. Caitlyn Jenner‘s new tell-all reveals, among other shocking things, that she fully believed that former family friend O.J. Simpson, now 69, committed the murder of wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman. Caitlyn, 67, alleged that he and then-wife Kris Jenner, 61, knew that Nicole was deeply afraid of O.J. and wanted as little to do with him as possible.

“I have tried to erase O.J. from my mind. Everybody I know has. I believe he got away with two savage murders, but the trial caused enormous tension within the family because of all the improbably woven strands,” Caitlyn wrote in her memoir. “Kris and I, knowing the background of O.J. and Nicole and her hatred and fear of him, believed he had done it the minute we heard of her murder and the circumstances surrounding it.”

That’s a major accusation, and so devastating for Caitlyn and Kris, who lost a dear friend. O.J., of course, was acquitted of Nicole and Ron’s murders in 1994. He’s now serving a prison sentence for an unrelated robbery and kidnapping. Caitlyn also alleged in The Secrets of My Life that Kris’s ex-husband, the late Robert Kardashian, seemed to think the same.

Robert was good friends with O.J., and served as one of his defense attorneys on the famed murder case. Caitlyn wrote that Robert allegedly told her something after the trial that implied O.J. was guilty! “He turned and said to me ‘I would have been okay with it if they had gotten him in the first trial.’ The implication was obvious that he believed O.J. was guilty. But there is no way of knowing now exactly what he meant.”

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked that Caitlyn thinks O.J. is guilty of murder?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.