Caitlyn Jenner Deliberately Distanced Herself From Kardashians — They Were Slighted

The Kardashian girls weren’t interviewed for Caitlyn Jenner’s first Diane Sawyer interview in 2015, and they made it no secret that they were upset about their absence. Now, Caitlyn is telling her side of the story — and she reveals it was all done on purpose.

Caitlyn Jenner’s oldest biological children, Burt Jenner, 38, Brody Jenner, 33, Brandon Jenner, 35, and Casey Marino, 36, were all interviewed in-person for his interview with Diane Sawyer in 2015. His youngest daughters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and stepchildren, Kim Kardahsian, 36, Kourtney Kardashian, 38, Khloe Kardashian, 33, and Rob Kardashian, 30, however, were not present. Two years later, the former Olympian is finally revealing why.

“The Kardashian side feels slighted by their noticeable absence,” she writes in her new memoir, The Secrets Of My Life. “They are right to feel slighted. They were slighted on purpose because of research showing that anytime a Kardashian is on television, many in the public tend to think it is a publicity stunt to make money. I love my kids, and the last thing on Earth I ever want to do is somehow think I am rejecting them. But because of the research, I needed to build a wall and distance myself for this interview. It was too important.” OUCH.

Ever since Caitlyn’s transition, she’s had a pretty contentious relationship with her ex, Kris Jenner, 61, and stepchildren. Kris has not been a fan of some of the things Caitlyn has said about her, and although they’ve made up numerous times, she was once again disappointed by how she was depicted in The Secrets Of My Life. Naturally, Kim, Khloe and Kourtney have been on their mother’s side amidst the drama, but it certainly puts Kendall and Kylie in a difficult position. Hopefully they’ll get past this latest roadblock!

HollywoodLifers, do you think it was right of Caitlyn to distance herself from the Kardashians before her first Diane Sawyer interview?

