Bonner Bolton’s ‘DWTS’ Future In Jeopardy? — I’m Getting My ‘Neck Checked Out’

OMG! Bonner Bolton reveals that he’s getting his ‘neck checked out’ after hurting himself in practice before the April 24 episode of ‘DWTS.’ Could he be forced to sit out? Plus, HollywoodLife.com chatted EXCLUSIVELY with Bonner and Sharna Burgess about Heather Morris’ elimination.

“I think I hurt myself in practice yesterday, and I had some work done last night to try and help me through today,” Bonner Bolton, 29, told a group of reporters after the April 24 episode of DWTS. “I was just hoping I could cowboy up and get through the day, but this week I’m getting my neck checked out because it’s just not feeling too good after jumping off the stage yesterday. It’s kind of a serious thing. It’s fragile and I have to really make sure that that’s priority number one right now. I can’t let a simple dance move keep me from the rest of my life.”

The sexy professional bull rider nearly lost his life after he was bucked off the back of a bull and landed on his head while riding in Jan. 2016. He broke his neck and was temporarily paralyzed from the neck down. He underwent spinal fusion surgery and had a metal frame inserted around his vertebra. It’s not easy for him to dance with a metal frame around his vertebra, but Bonner always manages to make it work.

Bonner has yet to reach the top of the Dancing With the Stars leaderboard, so he was just as shocked as everyone else when Heather Morris, 30, and Maksim Chmerkovskiy, 37, were voted off on April 24 after scoring perfect 10s.

“It blows me away,” Bonner told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “I obviously feel like I’m the weakest dancer here on the show so to see Heather leave…” His partner, Sharna Burgess, 31, quickly came to his defense, saying he’s not a bad dancer at all!

“I can’t convince him that he’s not bad,” she told us. “It’s insane, his lunges were spectacular. For me, and this is what I said to all of the boys standing backstage, it goes to show that dance is only a part of what the people vote for. That’s why it’s important to remember to have fun in this competition, still be you in the competition, because that’s what the fans want to see. Heather was by far the best dancer this season, she was phenomenal, that rumba was perfection yet she’s going home because for whatever reason fans didn’t connect. It’s such a shame because she’s a wonderful woman, incredible mother and a great human being. Someone to admire, we just didn’t get to know her enough on the show.”

