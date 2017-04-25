REX/Shutterstock

Every celebrity is going to have a red carpet mishap at one time or another, and Ashley Graham’s came at the Time 100 Gala Apr. 25. We’ve got the pic where she tripped on the carpet and almost spilled out of her gown!

Uh oh! Poor Ashley Graham nearly had a major wardrobe malfunction when walking the carpet at the Time 100 Gala after she tripped and nearly fell over. She was finished posing for photographers and when she turned to move along her left heel clipped the edge of her gown, causing her to almost keel over. The model managed to use her catwalk skills to use by steadying herself with her right leg, while exposing tons of flesh in the process!

The 29-year-old looked incredible in a black silk gown with a lingerie-like top featuring spaghetti straps and a plunging neckline that showed off tons of cleavage. It had a corset waist with sexy little ties and a matching duster that she wore at elbow length. Her long black skirt featured a large slit on her right leg and she probably didn’t intend to show off as much thigh as she did when she tumbled. She ended up flashing flesh almost up to her hoo-hah as a result!

Ashley is on Time‘s 100 Most Influential People list and supermodel Tyra Banks, 43, wrote such a moving essay about her for the magazine. “Every inch of Ashley Graham’s face tells the story of beauty—inside and out. Every word she speaks shouts to all who lack faith in their reflections. Every Graham of her body embraces anyone who ever doubted themselves,” the American’s Next Top Model host beamed.

She added, “Ashley’s firsts will last in our minds forever, permanently imprinted in our skulls that all of our beauty matters. Yes, Ashley. You did that. And I am beyond proud, in admiration and in awe of your power and influence over so many people’s self-worth. It is time for everyone to bow down to the fashion industry’s — no, make that beauty’s — new queen.” Amen to that Tyra!

