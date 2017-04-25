So moving! ‘The Voice’ paid tribute to slain former contestant Christina Grimmie in such a heartfelt way. Her former coach Adam Levine led his team in a rendition of the Beatles’ ‘Hey Jude’ and we’ve got the touching performance.

We’ve been waiting all season for The Voice to pay a grand tribute to Christina Grimmie. The 22-year-old former contestant was murdered during a meet and greet following a concert in Orlando, FL back in June of 2016. She left such a big impression on the show, finishing third in 2014’s season six under coach Adam Levine, 38. On Apr. 25, the judge remembered her in such a moving way by performing the Beatles’ classic “Hey Jude” along with his team’s current contestants and it was such an emotional moment.

Her mom and dad were on hand as the show announced the creation of the Christina Grimmie Foundation, benefiting people affected by gun violence and breast cancer awareness, as the disease impacted several of her family members. Host Carson Daly thanked them for “letting us be part of this very important moment.” Then it was Adam’s turn at the microphone and oh boy was he touched. “God, I loved her so much. I’m talking to you guys specifically,” he told her parents. “I miss her. It’s unfair that she’s not here, and we’re gonna sing her a little song tonight, and I’m gonna be singing every word to her, in her honor.”

Their rendition of “Hey Jude” was so powerful it received a massive standing ovation from the audience and Adam’s fellow judges. While Christina may be gone, her music lives on and Carson announced that a new album of Christina’s previously unreleased recordings will be coming out in June, a year after her tragic murder. “Christina, we feel your spirit here at The Voice every single day, and we love and miss you,” he added.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of the show’s tribute to Christina? Did it move you to tears?