Stephanie Rice: 5 Things To Know About The Inspiring Artist On ‘The Voice’

Alicia Keys chose Stephanie Rice to move on to the Top 12 on this season of ‘The Voice,’ and there’s no doubt that Stephanie’s inspiring story has resonated with viewers. Get to know her better right here.

1. She’s completely cut ties with her parents

Stephanie Rice has been very open about her personal life on The Voice. She revealed in her Blind Audition that she’s a pastor’s daughter and grew up in a very religious household. Her parents freaked out when they found she had love letters from a girl when she was 17 years old, and she tried to suppress her feelings for women to please her dad. However, when she started dating her first girlfriend at 18, Stephanie’s parents completely disowned her. She hasn’t been in contact with them since, and has used music as a form of survival.

2. She’s a published author

After being disowned by her parents, Stephanie took what little money and belongings she had — including her cheap car and a guitar — and moved to Houston. She studied at the University of Houston, got a job at Baylor University’s College of Medicine, and has had worked published in the International AIDS Society.

3. She’s in a band

Stephanie’s band, Colonial Blue, performs gigs around Texas. They released their album, Dear Misery, in 2016.

4. She’s engaged

Stephanie is engaged to her girlfriend, Janeth, although she’s put off planning the wedding as she continues to work toward winning season 12 of The Voice.

5. She’s gotten love from a BIG celebrity

All the coaches on The Voice are huge fans of Stephanie, especially Gwen Stefani and Alicia Keys, who have both coached her one-on-one. However, Kelly Clarkson is also a celeb fan, and made sure to let Stephanie know it after the singer performed Kelly’s song “Piece By Piece” on the show. “Can’t. Stop. Crying,” Kelly tweeted. “Her vulnerability and her story…. just wow. Steph I hope ur parents open their hearts 2 the beautiful person u r!” No big deal, right!?

