Aaron Hernandez’s Rumored Prison Lover: 5 Things To Know About Kyle Kennedy

Courtesy of Northbridge Police Dept.

Aaron Hernandez reportedly wrote one of his three suicide notes to his alleged prison lover before he hung himself on April 19. Now, the identity of the man has been revealed as 22-year-old Kyle Kennedy. Don’t know much about him? Learn here!

1.) One of Aaron Hernandez’s suicide notes was allegedly addressed to Kyle Kennedy.

Aaron Hernandez reportedly wrote three suicide letters that were found in his jail cell. The notes were allegedly discovered on April 20, one day after the late NFL star killed himself at the age of 27 at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center. The mystery prisoner who Aaron wrote one of the notes to is allegedly a 22-year-old man named Kyle Kennedy, according to DailyMail.com.

2.) Kyle was reportedly the last one to see the convicted murderer alive.

Kyle and Aaron supposedly formed a bond while behind bars. He was reportedly the last one to see the former New England Patriot player alive and is now on suicide watch inside the maximum security facility. Before his suicide, Aaron reportedly gave his jailhouse lover a $50,000 watch.

3.) The prisoner’s online dating profile claims that he’s a straight man.

Kyle described his sexual orientation as “straight” on the website Write A Prisoner. “I signed up on this website so I can correspond and possibly build friendships with people from around the world,” he wrote in his bio. “I stand at 5’ 10”, I weigh 175 pounds, I have brown hair and brown eyes. I am also heavily tattooed. I work out, read books and write to help me pass the time.”

4.) He was arrested for a knife-point robbery.

Kyle is facing time behind bars due to committing an early morning robbery in Jan. 2015 at a Cumberland Farms gas station in Northbridge, Massachusetts. He was reportedly wearing a mask and carrying “a long butcher-style knife,” the Milford Daily News reports. Kyle got away with $189.

5.) Kyle will reportedly be getting out of jail next year.

He revealed on the dating site that his earliest date for release is March 1, 2018. It’s unclear when Kyle and Aaron got so close, but high level prison sources described Kyle as the late NFL player’s “prison lover,” according to DM. Aaron’s other two suicide notes were addressed to his fiancée Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez and their precious four-year-old daughter Avielle.

HollywoodLifers, what do you make of all these shocking developments? Tell us.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.