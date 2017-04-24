Selena Gomez’s Romantic Revelation About The Weeknd At David Henrie’s Wedding

Courtesy of Instagram

There’s nothing like watching two people tie the knot to make you get a little emotional about your own relationship. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how attending pal David Henrie’s wedding has made Selena Gomez realize that The Weeknd is her dream man!

Watching Wizards of Waverly Place co-star David Henrie, 27, tie the knot with his “best friend” Maria Cahill, 26, on Apr. 21 really brought out the feels for Selena Gomez. While her boyfriend The Weeknd — real name Abel Tesfaye — wasn’t there with her, he was on her mind the whole time. “Selena got very emotional at David’s wedding and was so happy for him. It was a completely magical moment for her because she saw what true love was all about and realized that is what she has with The Weeknd,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Seeing David so happy made her think of what she has with Abel and how happy she is and is fully devoted to everything he has brought to her life. It just proved that The Weeknd is her dream man,” our insider adds. Aww, we’re so thrilled that after all the heartbreak Justin Bieber, 23, caused the 24-year-old cutie, she’s finally found a guy who can give her everything she ever hoped for.

Selena even brought some of the memories of David’s wedding with her on a cute date night with The Weeknd following the ceremony. The couple attended John Mayer‘s concert at The Forum in Inglewood, CA and she was still wearing her hair up in the cute braided updo that she wore for her friend’s nuptials. The “It Ain’t Me” singer even rocked the same pair of large hoop earrings that she accessorized with at the event. The only thing that was different was that she changed out of the gorgeous wine-colored gown and into a casual white sundress. At least The Weeknd got to see part of her beautiful wedding look!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Selena and The Weeknd will end up getting engaged?

