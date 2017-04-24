Courtesy of E!

Not again… Dubai marks the SECOND time Scott Disick has hooked up with a girl on the same vacation as Kourtney Kardashian. Watch what happens with Kim catches the ‘tramp’ in the reality star’s hotel room after a wild night of partying and drinking.

First Costa Rica, now Dubai. Scott Disick, 33, and Kourtney Kardashian, 38, are in NO position of getting back together after what went down on a recent family vacation. On the heels of an all-night bender full of alcohol, the father-of-three finds himself “wasted” at noon the following day and smack in the middle of a Kardashian storm. Kim Kardashian, who’s always prided herself on her snooping abilities, barges into his room — only to discover he’s hiding a mystery girl in there. Or as Kim calls her, a “tramp.”

“Do you think we should go bang down the bathroom door and see what the f*ck is in there?,” yells Kim to younger sister Khloe Kardashian. When she opens the door, you can see a blurry feminine figure standing completely naked. In Scott’s defense, he claims the only reason he hooked up with that chick is because his ex-girlfriend was doing the same with a mystery hunk — possibly model Younes Bendjima. “I’m here in Dubai, and I find out that Kourtney was with someone else.” Was it revenge sex? Or getting even sex?

That excuse would normally fly since the co-parents aren’t technically together, but what about the Costa Rica incident? On the same trip that Scott PROPOSED, he also hooked up with another woman. Yes it’s true that Kourtney laughed and rejected his proposal, but why couldn’t Scott have waited until he were back in LA? When Kourtney’s family found out about Bella Banos (the side chick) they basically voted Scott off the island and forced him to go home early.

