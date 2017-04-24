REX/Shutterstock

It’s an unhappy day for Scott Baio. The actor, who admits he wasn’t shocked by Erin Moran’s death, was slammed by fans after calling out his co-star’s troubled life in an interview. ‘If you do drugs, you’re going to die,’ he quipped. Check out the angry tweets!

Apparently beating around the bush and sugar-coating is a foreign concept to Scott Baio, 56. In a shocking and brutally honest interview, the Happy Days actor confessed that he wasn’t caught of guard by Erin Moran‘s death at the young age of 56, and even put her drug use on blast.

“I’m OK, a little shocked but not completely shocked that this happened,” he explained on The Bernie & Sid Show. “My thing is, I feel bad because her whole life, she was troubled, could never find what made her happy and content. For me, you do drugs or drink, you‘re gonna die.” After listening to Scott’s seemingly unsympathetic comments, many fans flocked to Twitter to bash him.

@HuffingtonPost Scott Baio is a Republican so the fact he is so heartless isn't surprising. — Miles"Tails" Prower (@2tailfx) April 25, 2017

@MikeLeePearl @ScottBaio He’s so sick. Pure sick. Who’s say that about someone who just died regardless of the circumstances. Karma, we’ve got you a customer. 😡 — Xultar (@Xultar) April 25, 2017

@HuffingtonPost Scott Baio= a real piece of crap!!!! — Candy Devaux (@TiOdine) April 25, 2017

@jaketapper @ScottBaio Well bully for Scott – bless his empathetic little stone of a heart. What a jackhole of tact — oyeveyamos (@OYEVEYAMOSjerry) April 25, 2017

@TheAVClub Erin Moran obviously had more dignity than Scott Baio ever had or will have. — Rojobahr (@Rojobahr) April 25, 2017

Oh but wait, this interview gets even icier! “I’m sorry if that’s cold, but God gave you a brain, gave you the will to live and thrive and you gotta take care of yourself,” add the Joanie Loves Chachi star. “I’m saddened by what happened. I don’t know if it was drugs that killed her, I read one report said it might have been and I hope it … I don’t know what I hope. It’s what it is. What can you do?” Some reports claimed Erin died from an alleged drug overdose, possibly heroin. Others suggested her passing was related to her drinking. But on April 24, the truth came out.

“A joint investigation into Mrs. Moran’s death was conducted,” the sheriff’s office confirmed to HollywoodLife.com. Even though an official cause of death wasn’t revealed, authorities believe it was related to cancer. “A subsequent autopsy revealed that Mrs. Moran likely succumbed to complications of stage 4 cancer.” Toxicology tests were performed as well, and now we wait for the results to come in.

