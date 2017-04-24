Scott Baio Defends Himself After Insensitive Comments On Erin Moran’s Death

REX/Shutterstock

Scott Baio wants the world to know he’s not an insensitive monster after all. The actor is defending himself against cold and cruel comments he made about the death of former ‘Happy Days’ co-star Erin Moran. We’ve got what he had to say.

Uh oh! Scott Baio is drying to dig himself out of a nasty hole after he cruelly called out former Happy Days co-star Erin Moran‘s past drug use for her death at just 56-years-old, when she actually died from stage four cancer. Early reports following her passing said she died from a possible heroin overdose and he claims he never knew the real cause of death when he made such insensitive comments.

The actor, 56, took to Facebook Apr. 24 to set things straight. He said his wife received a text about Erin’s death on Apr, 22 before the news broke and thought it might be a hoax until TMZ and other outlets ran the story. “I was sad, in disbelief, sick to my stomach and in complete shock” he revealed.

He said he spent the following day gathering his thoughts to post a statement about her passing. “I wanted to remember all the best, my most fondest times with Erin,” but that he later heard the reports that she died from a possible heroin overdose. “This made me very upset and angry,” he continued. This was one of my worst fears for her. I was on an emotional rollercoaster.”

The Joanie Loves Chachi star went to on say that he did the radio interview before the news broke that Erin had actually died from stage four cancer. He told The Bernie & Sid Show 0n Apr. 24 that, “My thing is, I feel bad because her whole life, she was troubled, could never find what made her happy and content. For me, you do drugs or drink, you‘re gonna die.” For good measure he added, “I’m sorry if that’s cold, but God gave you a brain, gave you the will to live and thrive and you gotta take care of yourself.”

Now he says that the news media wants to “paint a different picture” of him.” He lashed out saying “This is so wrong. Now I know what fake news is!” the Donald Trump supporter complained. Well, you DID make those insensitive comments about her death. Was it any less sad that it was from cancer and not a drug overdose, Scott?

“Please stop assuming the worst in me. I’m a compassionate person. I’m very heartbroken over her passing, especially since it was cancer. I don’t see any people attacking or going after every network that said it was a drug overdose,” he deflected.

