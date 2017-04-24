Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott: Why His Ex Rihanna Thinks Their Relationship Is ‘Tasteless’

Courtesy of Instagram

It’s a good thing Kylie Jenner has the warmth of Travis Scott’s arms because she’s getting some cold shade from Rihanna. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE details on why the singer thinks her ex’s new relationship is ‘tasteless.’

We’ve gotta give Kylie Jenner, 19, props for upgrading to Travis Scott, 24, after her latest breakup with Tyga, 27. One person who isn’t so thrilled about the new couple is his ex and onetime “muse” Rihanna. “First Karrcuhe [Tran], now Kylie. No wonder why Rihanna doesn’t get along well with girls whose first name starts with K. Rih’s not claiming Travis, but she thinks it’s tasteless that Kylie’s pushing up on her ex. Granted, everyone’s someone’s ex, but these sisters! They’re like Goodwill because they’re always looking for someone’s hand-me-downs,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Rih now knows exactly how Chris [Brown] felt when Drake and Soulja Boy went behind his back and tried to talk to several of his ex’s, including her. It’s not a good look,” our insider adds. Well, Drizzy’s flirtations over the years finally did lead to something meaningful, as he had a serious relationship with the 29-year-old “Work” singer in the late summer/fall of 2016. Ultimately he just couldn’t stay a one-woman man, even with such a prize as RiRi.

Kylie and Travis haven’t been shy about flaunting their newfound romance, as she the couple was holding hands and getting cuddly at the Coachella Music Festival where “Antidote” singer was a featured performer. They were first spotted getting flirty Apr. 11 at a PrettyLittleThings.com party where she spent the evening sitting on his lap. Fans then freaked out when the two were openly making out during Dillon Francis‘ Apr. 21 set at Coachella. Sure it’s early on, but this is the most PDA she’s ever had with a guy during any of her previous splits from Tyga. Kylie really could be moving on from her ex for good this time!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Travis and Kylie make a cute couple? Are they a good fit?

