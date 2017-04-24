Rihanna Slammed As ‘Disrespectful’ For Photoshop Of Herself & Queen Elizabeth — See Pic

Uh oh, bad girl Rihanna is being slammed for being… well, a bad girl. After posting a photoshopped pic of Queen Elizabeth into one of her outfits on Instagram the ‘ANTI’ singer is being accused of disrespecting her highness.
Rihanna, 29, is under fire for having a little fun on Instagram with a picture of Queen Elizabeth, 91. As you can see, Rihanna took photo shop to another level by cropping the Queen’s head onto a picture of herself in a bright green outfit. Now it looks like her royal highness is rocking green thigh high boots and a large feather coat over her usual peacoat. It’s pretty funny, but unfortunately the Queen’s loyal followers do not agree.
“Be humble,” Rihanna captioned the photo, but the comments beg to differ. “humble? how can you preach us to be humble while you show disrespect to the queen?!” wrote one user. Another added, “This is disrespectful and stupid.” Yikes.
But, that didn’t stop Rihanna from posting more photo shops of the Queen. “it’s not that deep,” Rihanna captioned a picture of the Queen’s face pasted onto Rihanna’s topless body. See more of Rihanna’s royal photoshops below:
