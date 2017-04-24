‘Quantico’ Recap: Alex Takes A Huge Risk & Clay Makes A Confession To Shelby

Alex and the task force want to take down the collaborators once and for all, they just have different ways of going about it. The April 24 episode of ‘Quantico’ was full of drama, shocking power moves, and so much Caleb goodness. Let’s dig in!

Ryan doesn’t waste any time after Sasha’s explosive death. He immediately goes through her things to find out who killed her. He’s a man on a mission! Meanwhile, Owen and Alex are bugging the house of one of the collaborators, Maxwell Fletcher.

Clay finds Shelby snoring on the job, but he doesn’t get mad at her. He just smiles and gazes from afar. Caleb is just wandering around trying to find everyone. Okay, he’s really looking for Clay and Shelby. Even when he is a pest, Caleb is such a delight. He knows just how to get under Shelby and Clay’s skin. Shelby explains to Caleb that there’s nothing going on between her and Clay (for now). She’s not going to make the same mistakes she made with Caleb and Clayton.

The team convenes at the bunker. Clay is pissed because he believes Felix hacked his personal emails. He is also starting to believe that the collaborators know about them. The team decides they need to get all the collaborators together to take them down. Caleb offers up Clay and Max’s engagement party as the place for this to go down! The team just needs to get the collaborators to turn against each other.

But first, Clay has to break it to Max that their engagement party is going to be the center of a huge operation. Clay and Caleb bicker while trying to explain all this, but thankfully Shelby steps in. After some convincing, Max is in. She kind of likes being a part of this Mr. & Mrs. Smith mission. She also likes Shelby and even asks her to join The Roster. It doesn’t take long for Caleb to accuses Shelby of positioning herself to make Max think she’s not a threat.

Power Plays

The team gets all glammed up for the engagement party. Felix shows up to the party, and he’s ready to bounce almost immediately. That’s when Raina shows up and woos him. Claire gets tied up with presidential business so she can’t take care of Rourke right away. So Caleb swoops in to save the day in the most Caleb way possible. He proposes a toast and sings a song in the same vein as “This Old Man” directed at Rourke. Caleb is a SAVAGE.

Everyone goes after their targets. Raina accidentally gives it away that she’s not Nimah. Ryan tries to handle his collaborator, Alice Winter, by being completely open with her. Claire and Rourke meet. She pleads with him not to keep going down this rabbit hole, but he’s not willing to play ball. She offers up her resignation to Rourke, but he doesn’t want that. “I need you exactly where you are,” he says. But that sheet of paper never contained Claire’s resignation, it’s actually Rourke’s! Now that one of the collaborators has turned against him, Claire’s ready to send him down in flames.

While dancing with Alex, Maxwell Fletcher tries to get Alex to join his side. She teases him by playing along with him. He wants her to be there when the changing of the guard occurs.

Alice confesses to 2 murders on Ryan’s recorder. To save herself, she’s willing to cooperate and even says she’ll give him 2 more collaborators. Ryan thinks this is it, but Alex isn’t so sure. She believes the collaborators are playing them. Unfortunately, everyone goes Team Ryan on this one.

The Siren Who Woos All The Haas Men

On their way home from the engagement party, Clay asks Max to marry him. Max does want to tie the knot, but not like this. She knows Clay is just trying to put up a wall in between him and Shelby. He tries to deny it, but Max knows better. She doesn’t want him marrying her out of fear.

After this, Clay asks to meet with Shelby. He loves Max, but he knows he has feelings for Shelby. He admits he was terrified when Claire told him that he was going to be working with Shelby, the “siren who sank my brother and father against the rocks.” The shocking thing is, Clay is now in the same position. Caleb and Clayton jumped, and Shelby caught them. Clay makes Shelby promise that she won’t be there for him when he comes calling. He wants her to make him hate her again.

Alex confronts Owen and asks him why he didn’t stand up for her in front of Ryan. Owen says him saying something wouldn’t have made a difference, but he does have another idea. That idea is Alex becoming an asset! This requires complete and total trust in him, and Alex is totally ready.

A Huge Risk

Ryan’s plan goes up in flames. Alice plays him good. Meanwhile, someone erased everything the task force had on the collaborators.

The next morning, Shelby and Caleb come downstairs after seemingly sleeping together to find Clay sitting there. Needless to say, Clay is hurt. He can’t stand to see Shelby with Caleb. Shelby claims she doesn’t have feelings for Clay at all, just Caleb. These lies! But the thing is, Shaleb didn’t sleep together, and Shelby is lying up a storm about her feelings. Caleb thinks his work here is done, so he says he’s heading out. Don’t go, you just got here!

The collaborators are upping the stakes big time. They expose the task force and Claire. People are already calling for Claire’s impeachment. Oh, no! While the task force is falling apart, Alex and Owen are just getting started. They’re the ones who cleaned out all the task force’s information. He promises to protect her as she goes into uncharted territory as an asset. Alex is going undercover, but will she make it out alive?!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of tonight’s episode of Quantico? Let us know!