Kim & Kourtney Kardashian Flaunt Insane Bikini Bods Amidst Caitlyn Jenner Feud: Pics

Sun’s out, buns out! Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian brought out some of their skimpiest bikinis ever while in Mexico over the weekend, looking wholly unbothered by Caitlyn Jenner’s recent disses toward the fam. See the hot new pics right here!

Kim Kardashian, 35, and Kourtney Kardashian, 38, have provided the motivation we were looking for when it comes to getting our best spring break bodies. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE NEW PHOTOS OF KIM AND KOURTNEY SHOWING OFF THEIR CURVES IN SEXY BIKINIS.

Kim and Kourt hit the beach over the April 22 weekend with pals Brittny Gastineau, Malika Haqq and Larsa Pippen. While Kim looked amazing as always in a vintage logo Christian Dior bikini, our jaws didn’t really drop until we saw the amount of underboob that Kourtney had going on in that hot pink suit. Yowza!

Anyway, looks like this was just the relaxing escape that the women needed from all the drama happening back home with Caitlyn Jenner, 67. We hear that the sisters think Caitlyn is airing “dirty laundry” about the fam in her new book as part of a publicity grab — and they’re not happy about it. We’ll see what happens!

HollywoodLifers, do you think these are some of Kim and Kourtney’s hottest looks yet?

