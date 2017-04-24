REX/Shutterstock

It’s lit! The chemistry between Joseline Hernandez and Stevie J was off the charts during her ‘Birthday Bash Day Party’ on April 22. The Puerto Rican Princess was showing off her twerking skills while partying at one of Atlanta’s hottest night clubs!

Joseline Hernandez, 30, and Stevie J, 45, were living it up to the fullest during her highly anticipated “Birthday Bash Day Party” held in the Gold Room on April 22. The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta stars packed on the PDA the entire night, starting from when they graced the red carpet, continuing on until they hit the dance floor. Showing off her insane twerking skills, the Puerto Rican Princess partied the night away with her beau. The star-studded soiree also served as a release party for Joseline’s new “Baby Daddy” single, so a few of the cast mates showed up!

Cameras were rolling during Joseline’s bash, and it was the perfect time, since Melissa Scott, the Clermont Twins and Stevie’s sons made appearances at the event. Turning up the heat for the special occasion, Joseline rocked a revealing leather ensemble and green eye contacts, and it seemed like Stevie J was really digging her look! The famed producer hosted the gig, hooking his leading lady up with a bejeweled cake, bottle service and VIP section. To no surprise, Joseline performed her new jam in front of her attendees, even changing into another ensemble.

Joseline’s birthday is actually in Nov., but because of her recent pregnancy, the reality star wasn’t able to party, drink, and turn up like she wanted to. Now that she’s given birth to their precious daughter Bonnie Bella, she celebrated her 30th in style. Her boyfriend helped arrange all the details of her bash and he definitely went the extra mile! The two recently confirmed their romance was on again by sharing a sweet portrait of their family celebrating Easter by the pool.

As we previously reported, “Joseline loves Bonnie B with all her heart and she’s eager to have another baby,” a source close to the Puerto Rican bombshell tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Despite their previous drama, she now sees Stevie J as “a good man, a great father and a great provider” and reveals that she can “see herself having another baby with him and possibly spending the rest of her life with him.” It looks like they’re finally in a good place!

