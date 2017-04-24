Javi Marroquin Dating New Co-Star Briana DeJesus’ Sister After Madison Channing Split?

Courtesy of Snapchat

On to the next? Shortly after calling it quits with Madison Channing Walls, ‘Teen Mom’ star Javi Marroquin was spotted partying with Briana DeJesus’ sister. The two sparked romance rumors after a wild night in LA, so has he already moved on?

Javi Marroquin, 24, and Brittany DeJesus, 25, were seen getting awfully cozy in Los Angeles last weekend, making it appear as though they were a new couple. The two enjoyed a wild night out at a club and he even shared a video of her waking up in her hotel room. After he was spotted with Teen Mom 3 star Briana DeJesus‘ sister, fans began speculating that he already moved on from his recent ex Madison Channing Walls, however that’s simply not the case. “Absolutely not,” Javi told Radar Online about their dating status. “We had some business in LA together.”

Briana has officially joined the Teen Mom cast, even though she’s reportedly been shunned by her co-stars including Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, Jenelle Evans and Chelsea Houska. “Some of the girls are unreliable with filming and others just are no longer bringing the drama viewers want to see,” a source told the publication about the new reality star. “They needed to spice it up.” Meanwhile, Javi shockingly ended his two-week relationship with Madison earlier this month, as his ex-wife Kailyn excitedly prepares for her third child with her mystery baby daddy!

“The real reason Javi and Madison broke up is because they live too far apart and their busy schedules do not allow for a serious relationship,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They are definitely better as friends, as they were hardly even dating — it was more like they just hooked up a few times. Javi lives in Delaware and is in the Air Force and Madison lives halfway across the country in Texas.” A reconciliation could still be possible.

Kailyn and Javi have definitely faced their fair share of drama, but the former flames seem to be working together to successfully co-parent their son, Lincoln, 3. Shortly after announcing her pregnancy, Javi revealed that he would be telling his side of the story in a tell-all book. The Teen Mom star took to Instagram on March 1, sharing a pic of first draft titled Heartlessly Hustled.

