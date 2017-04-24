Fans Are Furious After [SPOILER] Is Shockingly Eliminated From ‘DWTS’

Courtesy of ABC

OMG! After getting the first perfect score of the season on ‘DWTS,’ Heather Morris and Maksim Chmerkovskiy got the boot and fans are NOT happy!

Heather Morris, 30, said goodbye to her eventful and, at times, difficult Dancing With The Stars run, after she and partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy were voted off on the April 24 episode. It was a shocking turn of events after the duo was awarded the first perfect score of the season earlier in the evening. Needless to say, fans were not thrilled to see the Glee star go.

“Im calling a Steve Harvey. Those votes need to be looked at again,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “ABC needs to fix the elimination part of the show. Tonight was flat out embarrassing,” another argued. The elimination was not only shocking because of their high score, but also because of Heather’s undeniable talent and effort, that truly outranks a majority of her competitors.

When @HeatherMorrisTV is eliminated after earning the first perfect score of the season #dwts pic.twitter.com/e4VpU9KKvl — Kimberly Reilley (@kim_reilley95) April 25, 2017

Well if the goal was to achieve popularity with audiences, congratulations you've just lost thousands of your viewers @DancingABC #DWTS — Colferette (@ColferetteTS) April 25, 2017

Never have my feelings ever changed so suddenly. Heather and Maks got a perfect score, then she got eliminated 😭😩 I love you Hemo 💕 #DWTS — Michelle Miodowski (@Michelley_99) April 25, 2017

Even hardcore Normani Kordei fans were shocked by Heather’s elimination, such as the Twitter user I LUV U NORMANI, who wrote, “People have been waiting for Heather to be on the show for YEARS her fans and fans of Glee. To end it like this is just MESSY. FOH.” Another admitted, “At least Normani is safe for another week, go queen, but I’m annoyed/sad bc Heather deserved to be a finalist tbh.”

Heather started off the season facing backlash because of her history as a professional dancer, with fellow competitors claiming it wasn’t fair. In turn, as Maks admitted, the two were ready to be judged a little tougher and “be scrutinized a little different,” and that they were. Week after week the judges seemed to crack down harder on Heather than any other star. Even after week one, when Maks underwent calf surgery and pro Alan Bersten filled in, Heather couldn’t nab the perfect 10. It wasn’t until the April 24 episode and Maks’ return that Heather captivated the judges. Sadly, she won’t be able to do it again after the shocking elimination.

