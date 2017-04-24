‘DWTS’ Recap: Heather & Maks Get The First Perfect Score For Boy Bands Vs. Girl Groups

Courtesy of ABC

It’s the battle of the sexes on ‘Dancing With The Stars’! From girl groups to boy bands, the stars left it all on the dance floor. See which couple landed on top and which one was eliminated below!

It was boy bands verses girl groups on the April 24 episode of DWTS, with guest judge and boy band expert Nick Carter filling in for Julianne Hough!

In addition to the solo dances, we were treated to the first team dances of the season, sticking with the boys vs. girls theme!

Simone Biles & Sasha Farber danced Samba to “Survivor” by Destiny’s Child. Simone messed up in the beginning which flustered her for the rest of the dance, but the judges didn’t seem to mind! Len Goodman thought the timing was a “little bit suspect” but still gave the duo a 9. Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba agreed, but both thought Simone brought some sexiness to kick off the night and gave her nines! Nick Carter proved to be a harsh judge, giving them an 8! They ended up with a 35 — not a bad way to start the evening!

Bonner Bolton & Sharna Burgess did the Rumba to “I Want It That Way” by Backstreet Boys. Coming out from the bottom of the leader board, Sharna took a risk dancing to Backstreet Boys with the band’s very own Nick Carter sitting in as a judge! Bonner and Sharna’s sultry dance was filled with flowing dips and turns. The sex appeal in the dance was enough to spark those dating rumors again! Still, it looked as though Sharna was taking the lead and the judges agreed that Bonner needed to work on his timing. Carrie Ann was super impressed with the synchronization between Sharna and Bonner and was very complimentary of the two. Nick Carter was proud of his past partner and complimented how hard she works but had some advice for Bonner and told him to just “let go.” They got a 30!

Nancy Kerrigan & Artem Chigvintsev did an intense Paso Doblé to “Free Your Mind” by En Vogue. Coming off their best score yet, the stakes were high, but Nancy and Artem brought the fire! Nancy looked absolutely amazing with her hair crimped ’90s style in a huge bump. With her long skirt and big moves, Nancy and Artem seriously killed it and the judges were quick to agree! They got a 33!

Nick Viall & Peta Murgatroyd Jived to “Fun, Fun, Fun” by The Beach Boys. Nick was seriously impressive in his summer-inspired dance. His quick kicks and impeccable timing should have caught the judges attention, but they weren’t impressed. While they complimented his effort, none of the judges were too thrilled with the dancing skills. He and Peta got a 28!

Normani Kordei & Valentin Chmerkovskiy did a sensual Salsa to “When I Grow Up” by The Pussycat Dolls. The song, that inspired Normani when she was younger and wanted to be famous, herself, was the perfect choice for Normani’s sass! We weren’t sure if anything could top Normani and Val’s “I’ll Make A Man Out Of You,” but this dance was pretty close, with its fair share of lifts! Len wanted a more “classic salsa,” but Carrie Ann, Bruno and Nick were super into it! They got a 38 (no thanks to Len’s 8!)!

David Ross & Lindsay Arnold did an Argentine Tango to “I Want You Back” by *NSYNC. While the edit showed a struggling and distressed David, he was anything but! Clad in burgundy, the two nailed some impressive jumps and lifts. While there was a bit of a fumble in their big lift, the two recovered. Still, the judges liked their dance, despite being “rough around the edges,” as Carrie Ann said. They got a 29!

Rashad Jennings & Emma Slater did a sexy Tango to “Reach Out, I’ll Be There” by The Four Tops. Clad in a sparkling jacket, Rashad was phenomenal and made the tango his own! All of the judges, even Len, complimented Emma and Rashad — so they fully redeemed themselves from lower scores from the week prior. They got a 37!

Heather Morris & Maksim Chmerkovskiy danced the Rumba to “Waterfalls” by TLC. Upon Maks’ return to the show, he channeled Heather’s sensuality in their fabulous Rumba. What Len called a “knockout dance,” the pair received rave reviews from all four judges! They got a 40! Their first 10 AND their first perfect score!

Then, it was the team dance competition. Before dancing, Erin Andrews announced that the entire “Team Boy Band” was safe!

TEAM BOY BAND:

Bonner Bolton, Nick Viall, David Ross and Rashad Jennings danced to a medley of “Dancing Machine” by Jackson 5, “You Got It (The Right Stuff)” by New Kids on the Block and “Best Song Ever” by One Direction. The challenge was the boys having to dance without their partners for 20 seconds — yikes! The show did go on and who can resist a little chair dancing by some shirtless men — especially Rashad with that bod. Needless to say, “Team Boy Band” AKA Team RNB&D, crushed it! The group got a 34!

TEAM GIRL GROUP:

Simone Biles, Nancy Kerrigan, Normani Kordei and Heather Morris danced to a medley of “My Boyfriend’s Back” by The Chiffons, “No Scrubs” by TLC and “BO$$” by Fifth Harmony. The girls showed off some serious synchronization in a “Ladies Night”-inspired group dance! It was fun and fabulous, but some of the judges were very underwhelmed, especially Carrie Ann Inaba and Len. The ladies got a 34!

In the end, we had to say goodbye to Heather and Maks.

