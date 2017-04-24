‘Happily Ever After’ Recap: David Hasselhoff Tests The Twins When He Needs An Assistant

Courtesy of Freeform

Uh-oh! Emily and Haley Ferguson run into a huge problem on the April 24 episode of ‘The Twins: Happily Ever After’. When their LA Clippers audition doesn’t work out, they can’t pay their rent. That’s where David Hasselhoff comes in… You have to read this week’s recap!

When we left off last week, Emily and Haley Ferguson were gearing up to try to for the LA Clippers dance team. But, on the April 24 episode, we sadly learned that their audition “fell through.” The twins were bummed out when they couldn’t pay their rent, and their landlord, Willam was too. He showed up to their apartment and demanded his money by the end of the week. That’s when sh-t got real.

So, the girls decided to listen to Willam’s advice to “capitalize on their talents.” Do you want to know what those “talents” were? — Twerking, palm-reading, step-dancing, drawing and singing. When the twins decided to put out a tip jar to entertain people on the streets of LA, they came up short; like, $28 short. When their “talents” pretty much failed, they decided to cheer themselves up by going to a dog adoption tent on the side of the street. Yeah, weird.

When they cuddled with the dogs, they met a dog volunteer, named Taylor Ann [Hasselhoff, 26]. She offered to help Emily and Haley find a job. Taylor Ann said that her father’s assistant just got married and he was in need of another one, or two. But, she failed to mention that her dad was David Hasselhoff, 64,

When the girls showed up to David’s house, their jaws dropped when he walked into the room. When he saw the twins’ hand written, joint resume [seriously], he didn’t exactly want to hire them. So, he decided to give them a few tests during a trial basis to become his assistant.

First test: Emily and Haley had to get David an organic chai tea latte, with whipped cream at 183 degrees. When the girls actually returned with the correct drink, they passed. But, not before David tricked them by acting pissed that it was the wrong drink. It was hilarious.

Second test: The twins had to get him gluten free pancakes with gluten on the side. But, David didn’t know what gluten even was. Needless to say, the people at the pancake restaurant thought the twins were crazy. And, David’s reaction to the pancakes wasn’t exactly welcoming. He just walked away and said that the girls had more to do.

Get ready for the Hoff. Don't miss an ALL NEW episode of #TheTwins tonight at 9pm/8c on @Freeform. A post shared by The Twins: Happily Ever After? (@happilyeverafter) on Apr 24, 2017 at 8:25am PDT

Third test: They had to organize David’s original Baywatch memorabilia. We were shocked that he left them alone with his awards, bathing suits and lifesavers. Then, when David caught Emily and Haley trying on the bathing suits, he made them do the original, slow motion, Baywatch run. Surprisingly, they passed! And, he even did it with them!

The fourth and final test: The twins had to sign photos of David for his fans. But, they epically failed when David found out that they had signed their own names on his photos. “Clearly they’re natural blondes,” David said, before he angrily stormed away.

The twins approached David to talk to him after their fourth test went terribly wrong. He told them that their assistant jobs weren’t going to work out. That’s when the twins flipped on him. They told David that he made them go on crazy journeys to get absurd things. After Emily and Haley stood up to David, he wrote them a check for their trial run and offered them the job! He said that he “likes people who can stand up to him!”

Oh, and Ashley I. showed up while the girls auditioned to be David’s assistants! Ashley took them to a “bodysuit speed dating event,” because Emily was recently single. [WHAT?!] So, she and her boyfriend apparently broke up between episode two and episode six]. Anyway, they went on speed-dates in head-to-toe bodysuits. Emily didn’t have luck with love, but it was actually hilarious.

Congrats to the girls on their new jobs! But, in the previews for next week’s episode, they got a call to try out to be Los Angeles Rams cheerleaders?! Here we go again…

HollywoodLifers, do you think the twins will keep their jobs with David?

