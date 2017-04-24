Christina & Tarek El Moussa Confirm New Season Of ‘Flip Or Flop’ Despite Messy Divorce

Courtesy of Instagram

What ugly divorce? Tarek and Christina El Moussa have put aside their personal issues and will be returning for season eight of their HGTV hit ‘Flip or Flop.’ We’ve got the details on the big announcement Apr. 24.

The show must go on! After Tarek and Christina El Moussa‘s messy split, fans of their HGTV remodel program Flip or Flop were left scratching their heads as to whether the show would continue considering all of their personal animosity. Wonder no more, because the former couple has announced that they’re returning for an eighth season despite their ongoing divorce battle.

“Tarek and I have been working together for a long time and we look forward to continuing to work together on Flip or Flop,” Christina announced in a statement to People. Tarek added: “From the beginning, HGTV has shown Christina and me tremendous support and we are excited to go out there and flip many more houses for Flip or Flop.” This is SUCH great news as we’ve been wondering ever since they announced their shocking split back in Dec. 2016 if the show would be able to continue with the husband and wife stars no longer a couple.

When the pair confirmed their split, they revealed that it actually happened in May of 2016, yet they had still been filming episodes of their show. Then came news of his alleged fling with the family’s nanny, while Christina was reportedly dating the family’s contractor Gary Anderson before Tarek officially filed for divorce in Jan. 2017. The estranged couple continued shooting episodes of their show to complete their contract for season seven, but the future remained up in the air. We’re so glad they’ve been able to put aside their personal problems and can continue to work together professionally!

HollywoodLifers, are you a fan of Flip or Flop? Are you glad they’re coming back for a new season?

