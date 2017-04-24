Erin Moran: How Henry Winkler & More Former Co-Stars Desperately Tried To Save Her

REX/Shutterstock

In the wake of ‘Happy Days’ star Erin Moran’s death, child actor advocate Paul Petersen revealed that ‘at least six’ former child stars tried to contact and help her in the days leading up to the heartbreaking event. Here’s how co-stars attempted to be her lifeline.

Erin Moran unfortunately passed away while “broke and homeless,” according to multiple reports, and The Donna Reed Show actor Paul Petersen wrote in a Facebook post on April 22 that she chose not to use the support system that was available to her. “I am proud of our efforts over the years to help Erin Moran whose troubles were many and complex,” he said. “Don’t doubt for a moment that we tried…sincerely tried through time and treasure…to give comfort to one of our own.” So sad.

He continued that at least a half dozen former child stars had made the effort to get through to Erin in her final days. “Erin had friends and she knew it,” he wrote. “Abandonment was not the issue. The perversity of human frailty is at the root of this loss, not failure. We did our best with the resources available to us, but it was a very dark room. Some don’t find the light switch in time.”

Henry Winkler, who starred on Happy Days with Erin, also tried to get her a role on the show Arrested Development while she was in a rough spot, according to reports. While it’s unclear as to whether or not Erin turned down the opportunity, either way, she ended up reaching rock-bottom. Erin died on April 22 at the age of 56 from complications due to cancer.

Our hearts go out to Erin’s loved ones during this difficult time.

